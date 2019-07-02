Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) PT Set at $16.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $24.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.16 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $374,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $573,427. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $1,743,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $9,752,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

