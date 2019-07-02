Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Tocagen alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.92. Tocagen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 294.74% and a negative return on equity of 108.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $244,880. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen during the 1st quarter worth $1,304,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tocagen by 5,736.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tocagen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Tocagen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tocagen (TOCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.