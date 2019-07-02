Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.75.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

TSE TIH traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$62.18. 115,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.49. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$51.02 and a one year high of C$70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$699.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$732.00 million. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.9000002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Randall Casson sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,290,000.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

