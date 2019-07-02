Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$25.25

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price cut by GMP Securities from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$15.39 and a one year high of C$25.79.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$664.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In other news, Director Lucille Miller purchased 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,002.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,532.58. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$40,377.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,247,206.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,967 shares of company stock worth $333,599.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

