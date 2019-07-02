Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Triton International alerts:

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTN traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 261,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.36 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.