Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.69 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TIGT stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of $234.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.54.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

