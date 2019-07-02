USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91 – 0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $253 – $256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.84 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70 -4.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 250,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 29.51%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

