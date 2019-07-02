ValuEngine Lowers Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Manning and Napier has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.07 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Manning and Napier news, Director Ebrahim Busheri sold 18,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $56,504.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,658.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Manning and Napier by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 652,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 252,355 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning and Napier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Manning and Napier during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

