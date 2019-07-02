Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $8.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 1,540.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,235,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 539,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

VSTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 825,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,922. The company has a market cap of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.98. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 315.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

