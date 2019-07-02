Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.98.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $18.63 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.48 million, a PE ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.47.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $275,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,125 shares of company stock worth $972,900 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vericel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 267,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

