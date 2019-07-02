Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 99.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,938.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 114,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.67. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.