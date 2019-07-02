Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 99.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,938.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welbilt stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 114,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.67. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
