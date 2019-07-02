Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2,820.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 360,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 308,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

