William Hill (LON:WMH) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the gambling company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMH. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 246.17 ($3.22).

William Hill stock opened at GBX 154.05 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.67.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

