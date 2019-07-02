Wolfe Research Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.98.

NYSE CP opened at $238.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.74. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $241.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6174 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,448,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,541,000 after acquiring an additional 96,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 787.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

