WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) versus New York Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NYCB) Critical Analysis

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 22.98% 8.06% 0.79% New York Community Bancorp 22.65% 6.65% 0.80%

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WVS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WVS Financial and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 2 5 2 0 2.00

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.81, indicating a potential upside of 16.84%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Volatility & Risk

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $10.14 million 3.29 $2.12 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.78 billion 2.65 $422.42 million $0.79 12.80

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases, and other commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 252 community bank branches and 277 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

