Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$4.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.82.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$541.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$307,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,916,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,891,034.73. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Racine acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,066.96.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.