Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report $51.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $38.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $200.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $226.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.50 million, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $327.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 5,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

