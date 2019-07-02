Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.42). International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in International Seaways by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Seaways by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,545,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after buying an additional 170,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 272,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 153,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $569.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.