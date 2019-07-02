Zacks: Analysts Expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.10 Million

Analysts predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $133.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the highest is $134.00 million. RMR Group reported sales of $62.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $676.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.90 million to $678.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $535.41 million, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $541.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RMR Group.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,691. RMR Group has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25.

In other news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RMR Group by 104.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RMR Group by 255.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.