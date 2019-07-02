Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) will report sales of $92.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $92.61 million. MGP Ingredients posted sales of $88.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full year sales of $397.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.51 million to $399.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $433.17 million, with estimates ranging from $419.23 million to $447.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.62. 114,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

