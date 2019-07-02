Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to announce $413.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.20 million and the highest is $416.63 million. Advanced Disposal Services reported sales of $398.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.19 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

ADSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 994,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.