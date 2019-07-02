Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $82,065,467.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares in the company, valued at $82,065,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 458,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,174,376 shares of company stock worth $121,699,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $19,300,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

