Zacks: Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Given $48.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innophos an industry rank of 213 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innophos by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Innophos by 75.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Innophos by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Innophos by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Innophos by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPHS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $572.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.41. Innophos has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

