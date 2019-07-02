Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

PNFP stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $28,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,631.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,135 shares of company stock worth $469,294. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.