Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTIOF. ValuEngine cut National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $49.89 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 19.09%. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.