Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versum Materials, Inc. is an electronic materials supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s primary business segment consists of Materials and Delivery Systems and Services. It provides specialty process gas, cleaners and etchants, slurries, organosilanes and organometallics deposition films and equipment. Versum Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus downgraded Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

NYSE:VSM opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.67. Versum Materials has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.56 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 16.74%. Versum Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Versum Materials will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 20.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

