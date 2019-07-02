Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Qutoutiao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of QTT opened at $3.94 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Qutoutiao will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $236,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $4,510,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

