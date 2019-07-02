Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USNZY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

