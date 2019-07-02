Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZFGN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zafgen from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Zafgen in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zafgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.40.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Zafgen will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZFGN. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter worth $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zafgen by 8.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter worth about $604,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

