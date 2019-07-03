-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.61 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.70. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.28.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

