$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

In related news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 517,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

