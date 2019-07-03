$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other news, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 1,640 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,299 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 320,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

