$0.35 EPS Expected for Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tower International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Tower International posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower International will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower International.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Tower International had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $378.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Tower International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tower International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Tower International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 555,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tower International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tower International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Tower International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOWR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 64,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tower International has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Tower International’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

