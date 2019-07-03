$0.55 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. HP reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

HP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 239,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82. HP has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in HP by 28.0% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in HP by 57.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $24,924,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in HP by 23.3% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 299,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

