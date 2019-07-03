$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.90. PCM reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PCM will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCM.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. PCM had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $533.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCMI. ValuEngine raised shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of PCM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 334,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCM has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $428.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCMI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PCM during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCM by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PCM by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCM by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

