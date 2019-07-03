-$0.91 EPS Expected for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Aimmune Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,104. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.06.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

