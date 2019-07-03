0x Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002648 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Independent Reserve, Hotbit and FCoin. 0x has a total market capitalization of $179.50 million and $18.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00285283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.23 or 0.01756855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00153388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 597,769,457 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Zebpay, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Binance, OTCBTC, Upbit, Iquant, Kucoin, Mercatox, Bithumb, BitMart, BitBay, Hotbit, Fatbtc, ABCC, Tokenomy, FCoin, OKEx, Bitbns, AirSwap, CoinTiger, IDEX, C2CX, ZB.COM, Crex24, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Huobi, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, DDEX, GOPAX, Liqui, Koinex, WazirX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

