0xBitcoin Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $1.23 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.06 or 0.05646810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00036491 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013359 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,621,050 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

