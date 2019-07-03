$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of HOG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 47,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,874. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

