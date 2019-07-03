$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,380,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,297,000 after purchasing an additional 102,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,330,000 after purchasing an additional 534,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,961,000 after purchasing an additional 306,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,540,000 after purchasing an additional 973,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,194,000 after purchasing an additional 644,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 585,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $186.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

