$21.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $21.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.18 to $22.57. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $18.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $62.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $62.01 to $62.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $65.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.19 to $67.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,037.63.

In other news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total transaction of $259,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,528.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,157 shares of company stock valued at $35,552,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $14.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,130.38. 105,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,324. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,072.10. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $665.45 and a 1-year high of $1,135.39.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

