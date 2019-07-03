$233.00 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post sales of $233.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.72 million and the highest is $236.00 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $220.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $969.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $957.24 million to $979.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $956.41 million, with estimates ranging from $923.59 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 531,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,111,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 260,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 936,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

