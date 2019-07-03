$29.38 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $29.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.27 million and the lowest is $28.14 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $24.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $115.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.35 million to $117.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.00 million, with estimates ranging from $108.69 million to $134.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.89 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Compass Point lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,637.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 147,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,426. The company has a market capitalization of $425.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

