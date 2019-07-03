$3.53 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report $3.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Novavax posted sales of $10.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $11.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $16.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $40.00 to $42.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Novavax stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 810,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,600. Novavax has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 400.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

