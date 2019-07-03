$36.26 Million in Sales Expected for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will report $36.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.54 million and the lowest is $35.72 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH posted sales of $32.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.70 million to $147.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $158.75 million, with estimates ranging from $152.29 million to $164.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

UMH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,374. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $491.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 18,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $243,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 623,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

