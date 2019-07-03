$47.29 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $47.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.24 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $50.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $209.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.30 million to $217.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $241.84 million, with estimates ranging from $233.60 million to $256.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 384,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,918 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,325,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 822,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 923,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,251. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

