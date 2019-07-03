$531.60 Million in Sales Expected for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) to post sales of $531.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.59 million to $549.60 million. Atkore International Group posted sales of $498.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 103.17%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 279,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 214,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 403,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. 112,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,356. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

