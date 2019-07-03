$646.38 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce sales of $646.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the lowest is $640.40 million. Kennametal posted sales of $646.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kennametal and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMT stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 610,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

