Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.95 (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst stock opened at GBX 288.45 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.42. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst has a 52-week low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.95).

About Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

