Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79, 433,540 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,563,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 934.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

